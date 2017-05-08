Cleveland Indians vs. Toronto Blue Jays series preview

What word comes to mind when you think of the Toronto Blue Jays ? Annoying? Whining? Circumstances? Boot-shaking? Right now, it might be pity, because they are off to an awful start to the season. And as much as I dislike the Blue Jays, especially after their annoying, circumstances whining during the ALCS last season, baseball is better when good baseball teams are good.

