Cleveland Indians trade utility infielder Michael Martinez to Tampa Bay for cash considerations
The Cleveland Indians have traded utility infielder Michael Martinez to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations, the team announced Thursday. Martinez, 34, was designated for assignment May 14, giving the Indians 10 days to trade, waive or outright him from the 40-man roster to the minor leagues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC