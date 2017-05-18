Cleveland Indians trade utility infie...

Cleveland Indians trade utility infielder Michael Martinez to Tampa Bay for cash considerations

Read more: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Indians have traded utility infielder Michael Martinez to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations, the team announced Thursday. Martinez, 34, was designated for assignment May 14, giving the Indians 10 days to trade, waive or outright him from the 40-man roster to the minor leagues.

