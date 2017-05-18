Cleveland Indians starting rotation is scary in wrong way so far this year: Crowquill
Last year, the starting rotation for the Cleveland Indians was a strength that manager Terry Francona could count on to deliver five to seven good innings and then send in the bullpen to slam the door shut. This year, Cleveland has managed to remain competitive in the AL Central Division despite its starting rotation being somewhat less than formidable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC