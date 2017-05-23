Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion finds his swing Read Story Matthew Florjancic
Edwin Encarnacion struggled at the plate for much of his first six weeks with the Cleveland Indians, but the veteran slugger has found his swing as of late. Over his last seven games, Encarnacion is eight for 27 at the plate with six extra-base hits, including two doubles and four home runs, eight runs scored, eight driven in and two walks.
