Cleveland Indians Minor League Player of the Week: April 28 - May 4

Not content with being sent down to the minors again, Tyler Naquin took POTW honors last week, barely beating out Richie Shaffer with 28 percent of the vote. Naquin was on his way to earning another nomination this week, but a lack of games and extra base hits despite going 5-9 at the plate just barely kept him from making it this time around.

