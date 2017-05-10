Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins se...

Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins series preview, pitching matchups

7 hrs ago

Pitching matchups: RHP Ervin Santana vs. RHP Josh Tomlin on Friday at 7:10 p.m.; undecided vs. RHP Mike Clevinger on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. and RHP Hector Santiago vs. RHP Trevor Bauer on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. Players to watch in series: Edwin Encarnacion hit .300 on the Tribe's just completed nine-game trip. He hit one homer and drove in two runs.

