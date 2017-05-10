Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber's stay on the disabled list will be extended
It comes as no surprise, but Corey Kluber will not come off the disabled list when his 10-day stay ends Saturday. When the Indians sent him back to Cleveland at the start of this three-game series against Toronto, that was a good indication that Kluber's strained lower back was going to need more time before he was going to be able to pitch again.
