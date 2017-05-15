Cleveland Indians beat Tampa Bay, 8-7; Carlos Carrasco, Abraham Almonte leave with injuries
The Indians keep losing players at the wrong time, but at least their back to scoring runs and winning games. In Monday's 8-7 win over Tampa Bay, Carlos Carrasco, their best starter, left with tightness in his left pectoral muscle in the fourth inning.
