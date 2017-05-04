Chiang cruises in Lynchburg victory, Tapia and Wakamatsu homer in Lake County loss
As good as Thomas Pannone and Triston McKenzie have been for Lynchburg this year, Shao-Ching Chiang continues to absolutely dominate as well. Chiang tossed eight innings yesterday, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out three and actually raised his season ERA to 1.83 in the process.
