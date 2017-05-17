Carlos Santana becomes the 29th player to play 1000 games for the Cleveland Indians
Once there were five innings in the books Tuesday night at Progressive Field, Carlos Santana had officially become only the 29th player to appear in 1000 games for the Cleveland Indians. That's only more notable than playing in 998 games or 1002 games because humans are fond of round numbers, but almost everyone reading this is a human, so I'm taking a moment to observe this achievement.
