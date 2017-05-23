Can Indians keep Clevinger in starting role?
With ace Corey Kluber nearing his return from the disabled list, the Indians have a decision to make. Right-hander Mike Clevinger has performed well enough that Cleveland plans on sifting through its options for potentially keeping him in the rotation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC