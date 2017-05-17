Brad Miller has been told to stop using his pink bat
Over Mother's Day weekend, players from around the league donned special pink uniforms, as well as pink bats and gloves. Once the weekend was over however, MLB told teams to put away all of their pink items...Brad Miller didn't get that memo.
