Austin Jackson, power hitter?

Cleveland Indians outfielder Austin Jackson ended up having a pretty good Memorial Day weekend. He got to return to playing the game he presumably loves at the highest level, and after an 0-for-4 day in his first start off the disabled list he keyed the Tribe offense to a 10-1 blasting of the hated Kansas City Royals .

