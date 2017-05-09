Are the Cleveland Indians finally realizing their potential?
After a sluggish start to the season, the Cleveland Indians have finally begun to look like the team picked by many to represent the American League in the World Series for the second consecutive year. After cruising to three straight wins to start the season, the Indians dropped seven of its next nine and held a losing record of 5-7 halfway through the month of April; the club finished the month strong, winning nine of their next twelve - which included a five-game win streak - and capping April off with a 14-10 record.
