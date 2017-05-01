An early look at potential Cleveland Indians All-Stars

The 2013 team sneaking into the Wild Card wasn't enough to keep them on the main stage, and neither was getting into the playoffs last season. But making it all the way to the World Series, playing one of the most exciting World Series ever, and having young talent like Francisco Lindor while adding a big veteran bat like Edwin Encarnacion has everyone picking the Tribe to win it all this season.

