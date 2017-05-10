Almonte, Gomes exit game early

The Indians' nicked up outfield was dealt another blow in the second inning on Wednesday, when a right shoulder injury forced Abraham Almonte to exit the eventual On a flyout to end the top of the second, Almonte was slow out of the batter's box and up the first-base line, favoring his right arm. After a brief meeting with head athletic trainer James Quinlan and manager Terry Francona on the field, Almonte left the game.

