Akron RubberDucks pitchers push each other: Cleveland Indians Minor Leagues

The Akron RubberDucks continue to get strong pitching performances, with Nick Pasquale and Luis Lugo trying to out-do each this past week. Pasquale carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a 4-2 win over the Trenton Thunder on Wednesday at Canal Park, then Lugo allowed just one hit in six shutout innings of a 1-0 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium on Thursday night.

Chicago, IL

