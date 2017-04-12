White Sox hold Indians to 3 hits in 2...

White Sox hold Indians to 3 hits in 2-1 victory

1 hr ago

Just in case jinxes are real, the Indians showed images of White Sox left-hander Derek Holland warming up before the sixth inning Wednesday night at Progressive Field. Six pitches later, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor doubled to left-center field to break up Holland's no-hit bid.

