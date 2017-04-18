When the Cleveland Indians activate Jason Kipnis from disabled list, who goes and who stays?

If and when Jason Kipnis comes off the disabled list, there is really only one move for the Indians to make - Yandy Diaz should be optioned to Class AAA Columbus with Jose Ramirez going back to third base and Kipnis resuming his career at second base. Manager Terry Francona has indicated that Kipnis could be activated Friday when the Indians open a three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago.

