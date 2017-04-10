When Larry Doby broke the American League color barrier in Cleveland: Nicolaus Mills
The late Larry Doby, pictured in 1997, did not forget the abuse as the first black player in the American League, signed by the Cleveland Indians shortly after Jackie Robinson broke the sport's color barrier: the 'N-word' being used every day, the calls of 'coon' and 'jigaboo,' the times when he slid into second base and the opposing infielder spit in his face. But Doby said "life is too short" to hold grudges.
