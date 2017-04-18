What's a Michael Tonkin for?

The Twins ' bullpen self-destructed Thursday against the Indians , squandering another good - though, let's be honest, much bumpier - Ervin Santana start to lose 6-2 to the Cleveland professional baseball team. Twins fans could have pinpointed several moments when things went well and truly off the rails: Taylor Rogers walking in the tying run, Matt Belisle walking in the go-ahead run, Ryan Pressly handing out doubles like Dan Gladden used to hand out cans of Gluek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.