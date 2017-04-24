What does Cleveland Indians catching prospect Francisco Mejia still need to learn? Hey, Hoynsie

Do you have a question that you'd like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here or Tweet him at @hoynsie. Hey, Hoynsie: We know that Francisco Mejia can hit and throw out runners, but how do his pitch-framing and game-calling skills compare to what we're used to seeing from Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez? How long does it take a catching prospect to finish that part of his development? - Steve Alex, Gainesville, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.