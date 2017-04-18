Wednesday's Cleveland Indians-Minnesota Twins game postponed; rescheduled as DH on June 17
The game between the Indians and Twins scheduled for Wednesday night at Target Field has been postponed by rain. It will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on June 17. Trevor Bauer was scheduled to face rookie left-hander Adalberto Mejia on Wednesday night after the Indians won the first two games of the series.
