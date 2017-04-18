Time for goodbye to Wahoo

Time for goodbye to Wahoo

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

One part of me - a diehard Cleveland Indians fan since 1966 - hates to say this, and I know a lot of you out there don't want to hear it, but it is time for the franchise to stop using Chief Wahoo as a team logo. Understand, I am not saying that everyone who has Chief Wahoo logos on their clothes or cars or hats should get rid of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,510,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC