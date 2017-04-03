Rougned Odor led the Rangers with 33 ...

Rougned Odor led the Rangers with 33 home runs last

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: West Allis

Rangers' Rougned Odor joins exclusive home run club Rougned Odor joined an exclusive club and became the seventh Rangers player with multiple homers on Opening Day. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2nDd7rC In Monday's opener against the Cleveland Indians, the Texas Rangers second baseman slugged a home run in each of his first-two at-bats off Corey Kluber -- one in the first and one in the third inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Allis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC