Preview, #6: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Indians
Of last year's four bobbleheads, Paul Goldschmidt was the only one who was not on the disabled list at the time of the promotion, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout on July 2. We missed out on A.J. Pollock , Zack Greinke and David Peralta . Similarly, in 2015, only Pollock got to play on his bobbleday, going 1-for-4 with a walk on July 18. However, there was only one other active player honored that year - Josh Collmenter , who was ignominiously yanked from the rotation a month after his bobblehead on May 9 - with the remaining three belonging to Randy Johnson , Tony La Russa and Hello Kitty.
