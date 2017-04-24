Plate discipline key to Cleveland Ind...

Plate discipline key to Cleveland Indians offense

When it comes to plate discipline, few players in baseball are better at selecting which pitches to hit, and actually making contact on them, than a healthy Michael Brantley. Last season, with Brantley shelved due to an ailing shoulder, Jose Ramirez picked up the mantle as the "new" Brantley when it came to plate discipline.

