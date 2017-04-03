Outfield in motion: Cleveland Indians' Brantley rests, Santana prepares for Arizona
The Indians' outfield had a different look Wednesday night and it could have an equally different look this weekend when they play Arizona at Chase Field. Michael Brantley, after starting the first two games of the season in left field, was given the night off Wednesday against Texas.
