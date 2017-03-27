Michael Brantley given the green light: Cleveland Indians set Opening Day roster
It's all systems go for Michael Brantley, who has officially worked his way onto the Indians' Opening Day squad. Teams had until noon ET on Sunday to submit their 25-man rosters for the start of the season.
