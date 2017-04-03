Lindor slam gives AL champ Indians op...

Lindor slam gives AL champ Indians opening sweep of Rangers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, and Carlos Santana, right, jog to the dugout after scoring on a Jose Ramirez single in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. less Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, and Carlos Santana, right, jog to the dugout after scoring on a Jose Ramirez single in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, April 5, ... more Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara and Shin-Soo Choo, right, of South Korea celebrate a two-run home run by Mazara off a pitch from Cleveland Indians' Danny Salazar as catcher Roberto Perez, right, stands by the plate in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,140 • Total comments across all topics: 280,094,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC