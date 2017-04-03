Lindor slam gives AL champ Indians opening sweep of Rangers

Francisco Lindor hit a go-ahead grand slam off closer Sam Dyson in the ninth inning and the defending AL champion Cleveland Indians completed a season-opening sweep with a 9-6 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. Lindor's first career slam and second homer of the game came after he put the Rangers ahead in the fifth when the shortstop misjudged Joey Gallo's speed, couldn't beat the slugger to second base on an attempted two-out force play and allowed two runs to score on a throwing error.

