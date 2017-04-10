Leading Off: Dodgers to unveil Jackie Robinson statue
Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson will become the first to be honored with a statue at Dodger Stadium, the 77-inch tall bronze piece being unveiled on the 70th anniversary of him breaking baseball's color barrier.
