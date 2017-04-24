Is Yan Gomes' bat an issue for the Cleveland Indians? Bud vs. Doug

Yan Gomes has an OPS of .538, which, by the way, happens to be higher than what Jonathan Lucroy has produced in Texas through the early part of this Major League Baseball season, but that's not really the point. The Indians' starting catcher isn't really hitting, with 11 strikeouts, three walks, just two extra-base hits and a .182 batting average through 44 at-bats.

