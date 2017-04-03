Indians Opening Day specials set at area breweries, restaurants
CLEVELAND, Ohio Heading downtown for Opening Day? Here is a variety of events going on to celebrate the season's first pitch at Progressive Field on Tuesday, April 11. The Indians play the Chicago White Sox at 4:10 p.m. in Cleveland's home opener. On Opening Day Eve , Monday, April 10, the Cleveland brewery will get in the spirit by hosting local author and historian Scott Longert for a beer and baseball night at 6 p.m. Longert, who has written three books on the Cleveland Indians, will speak, answer questions and sign books.
