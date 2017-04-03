Indians Opening Day specials set at a...

Indians Opening Day specials set at area breweries, restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio Heading downtown for Opening Day? Here is a variety of events going on to celebrate the season's first pitch at Progressive Field on Tuesday, April 11. The Indians play the Chicago White Sox at 4:10 p.m. in Cleveland's home opener. On Opening Day Eve , Monday, April 10, the Cleveland brewery will get in the spirit by hosting local author and historian Scott Longert for a beer and baseball night at 6 p.m. Longert, who has written three books on the Cleveland Indians, will speak, answer questions and sign books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,063 • Total comments across all topics: 280,174,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC