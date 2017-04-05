Indians add energy-efficient lights at Progressive Field The Cleveland Indians have changed the lights in the signature towers high above Progressive Field Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oKdKAz FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, the Cleveland Indians' take batting practice under the lights at Progressive Field in Cleveland, as they prepare to face the Chicago Cubs in baseball's World Series. The Indians announced Wednesday, April 5, 2017, that they changed the lights in those signature towers high above Progressive Field.

