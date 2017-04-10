Indians 44 mins ago 12:38 p.m.Rob Manfred, Cleveland Indians have had talks on 'transitioning away'a

Indians 44 mins ago 12:38 p.m.Rob Man...

Indians 44 mins ago 12:38 p.m.

Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has had "productive discussions" with the Cleveland Indians over the team's usage of the Chief Wahoo logo. Chief Wahoo -- a caricature described as "bigoted" and "despicable" by the Cleveland American Indian Movement as recently as last month -- has been a source of controversy, as sports teams have been urged to abandon mascots and team names with Native American themes.

