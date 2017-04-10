Indians 44 mins ago 12:38 p.m.Rob Manfred, Cleveland Indians have had talks on 'transitioning away'a
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has had "productive discussions" with the Cleveland Indians over the team's usage of the Chief Wahoo logo. Chief Wahoo -- a caricature described as "bigoted" and "despicable" by the Cleveland American Indian Movement as recently as last month -- has been a source of controversy, as sports teams have been urged to abandon mascots and team names with Native American themes.
