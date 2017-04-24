Hi, Bye: Mariners newcomer makes big league debut - sort of
In this March 1, 2017, file photo, Seattle Mariners' Boog Powell, right, follows through on his swing as Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes, left, looks on during the third inning of a spring training baseball game in Goodyear, Ariz. For the record, Mariners newcomer Powell made his major league debut Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Sat
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC