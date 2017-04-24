Former Kilgore College student senten...

Former Kilgore College student sentenced to 5 years for sexual assault

A former Kilgore College student accused of luring women into his vehicle and attempting to sexually assault them in remote campus locations has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault during a hearing Tuesday morning in a Gregg County courtroom. Gregory Bryan Oden Jr, 23, of Cedar Hill, was a Kilgore College student in November 2015 when college officials issued a campus-wide warning asking students to not accept rides from people they did not know.

