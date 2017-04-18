Fluky aspects of the Cleveland Indians' slow start

On a scale of one to Jose Ramirez, how likely is Francisco Lindor to finish the season with a higher WAR than Mike Trout? "It's a small sample size," is a phrase that is both completely correct and extremely annoying to hear dozens of times every April. I know it's a small sample size, you know it's a small sample size, everyone knows that baseball in April is a small sample size.

