Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announces new initiatives in State of the County...

Cuyahoga County services and programs will be expanded through several partnerships announced Wednesday by Executive Armond Budish in his State of the County address. Budish, who gave his yearly update at a City Club forum in the ballroom of the Huntington Convention Center, also strongly defended the county's financial support of the Quicken Loans Arena transformation and the MetroHealth System's transformation of its main campus.

