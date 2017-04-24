Cruz stays hot, but Mariners fall to ...

Cruz stays hot, but Mariners fall to Indians

16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

The Indians showed how dangerous their offense can be with an eight-run outburst in the third inning on Sunday at Progressive Field, powering their way to an 12-4 win over the Mariners in the series finale. Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley each launched home runs to help ignite Cleveland's onslaught.

