Corbin blanks Indians through six, D-backs sweep to go 6-1

Patrick Corbin threw six scoreless innings, Chris Owings homered and had three hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians with a 3-2 victory Sunday. The win improved the Diamondbacks to 6-1, matching the best seven-game start in franchise history, set in 2000.

