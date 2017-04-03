Corbin blanks Indians through six, D-backs sweep to go 6-1
Patrick Corbin threw six scoreless innings, Chris Owings homered and had three hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians with a 3-2 victory Sunday. The win improved the Diamondbacks to 6-1, matching the best seven-game start in franchise history, set in 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC