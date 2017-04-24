Columbus Clippers infielder Richie Shaffer keeps streak alive: Cleveland Indians Minor Leagues
Richie Shaffer, outfielder for the Columbus Clippers, extended his on-base streak to 17 games behind three walks and a home run on Thursday. Coming into Thursday's game, Shaffer was tied for third in the International League, two games off the pace of Lehigh Valley's Rhys Hoskins and Louisville's Sebastian Elizalde.
