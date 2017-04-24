Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona says "we're thrilled' to have Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez
After the Indians drafted and signed Francisco Lindor as their No.1 pick in 2011, Mike Soper, the scout who did the leg work, said the Indians got it right from top to bottom on the high school senior. Jose Ramirez's mother told him he was too small to play in the big leagues.
