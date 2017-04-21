Cleveland Indians Reportedly Offered Francisco Lindor Nearly $100 Million
The Cleveland Indians have made a habit of signing their core players to early long-term deals, and shortstop Francisco Lindor is one of the most exciting young talents in all of baseball. It only makes sense that they would try to secure his services for the foreseeable future as well, even though he is still under team control through the 2021 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC