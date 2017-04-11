Cleveland Indians: No roster moves to be made before home opener
The Cleveland Indians will hold off on making any roster moves today before the home opener, delaying Lonnie Chisenhall's return. There were recent rumblings that Lonnie Chisenhall may be activated before the Cleveland Indians' home opener today, but that has been put on hold.
