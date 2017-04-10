Cleveland Indians Minor League Player of the Week: April 6 - April 13
It was a busy week for the Indians farm system as the regular season kicked off last Thursday and four full-season clubs began their 2017 campaigns. While only the Triple-A Columbus Clippers are off to a strong start with a 5-3 record, there is still plenty to be excited about as several of the top prospects in the organizations made some serious headlines with strong performances across every level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC