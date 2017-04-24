Cleveland Indians Minor League Player...

Cleveland Indians Minor League Player of the Week: April 21 - April 27

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Let's Go Tribe

He's not exactly a prospect, but veteran Triple-A catcher Erik Kratz ran away with the voting last week after slugging 1.500 over an insane stretch of short sample size games. This time around, several more role players and a few familiar names stepped up to the plate as we have six brand new candidates spread across four levels in the Indians farm system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... 9 hr TopsPharts 2
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,661,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC