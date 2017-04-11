Cleveland Indians: Michael Brantley caps off a special home opener
The Cleveland Indians struggled on offense all game, but Michael Brantley came up with the big hit to send the fans home happy after the home opener. The Cleveland Indians didn't have a great game on offense in Tuesday's home opener, but Michael Brantley came up with the big hit to get the win, and that's all that matters.
