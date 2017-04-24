Cleveland Indians lose a snoozer to the Mariners

Jose Ramirez hit a home run, Carlos Carrasco looked great for the most part and I still have about 480 words to make this recap viable. So, uh, how about that rain? The legendary ability of the Cleveland Indians to be mystified by no-name left-handed pitchers continued tonight, with Ariel Miranda no-hitting the lineup through the first three innings until Ramirez opened the Tribe scoring - and hitting - with a solo shot in the fourth.

